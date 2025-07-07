Russia could block UN missions involving Irish personnel in Bosnia and Mediterranean, Harris warns

Simon HarrisL the Tánaiste and Minister for Defence has indicated that Russia could oppose the reauthorisation of Operation Althea and Operation Irini at the UN Security Council. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The future of UN-backed missions involving a small number of Irish troops in Bosnia and the Mediterranean could be at risk as a result of Russian opposition, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris has warned.

In a formal report to the Oireachtas last week on the deployment of Irish military personnel on UN service overseas, Mr Harris pointed to the EU operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina – known as Operation Althea – and Operation Irini, a UN-mandated EU Naval mission in the eastern Mediterranean which seeks to implement the UN arms embargo on Libya.

He indicated that Russia could oppose the reauthorisation of these missions at the UN Security Council.

The number of Irish Defence Forces personnel involved in both missions is small, and below the level requiring UN approval.

The warning from Mr Harris about potential Russian objections, however, comes at a time when the Government is seeking to end the “triple lock”. This is the requirement that missions abroad involving Irish personnel must be backed by the Government, the Oireachtas and the UN Security Council.

Opposition parties and some campaign groups contend that the triple lock arrangement is a core part of Irish neutrality

Mr Harris has argued previously that, under the triple lock system, “countries like Russia (as a member of the UN Security Council) have the power to veto Ireland’s participation in missions”.

Opposition parties and some campaign groups contend that the triple lock arrangement is a core part of Irish neutrality.

Mr Harris said, in his report to the Oireachtas, the primary focus of Operation Althea was the maintenance and stability of a safe and secure environment in Bosnia and Herzegovina, following the war in the 1990s.

He said the mandate for this mission had been renewed annually by the UN Security Council and currently runs until November 2025.

“It should be noted that we have seen Russia become increasingly critical of this mission since 2022 and renewal of the UN mandate for Operation Althea in the future may face challenges due to the potential threat of a Russian veto at the security council.”

There are five Irish military personnel involved in Operation Althea, based at the mission’s headquarters in Sarajevo.

Mr Harris said Operation Irini had secondary tasks including monitoring of oil and human smuggling from Libya.

“The current mandate of Operation Irini expires in March 2027.

“In 2024, Ireland had three members of the Defence Forces deployed to the operational headquarters in Rome in staff officer posts and a further officer was assigned to the floating headquarters.

“Operation Irini may face a similar challenge as Operation Althea with its mandate renewal also potentially at risk due to the failure to reach consensus at the UN Security Council,” the Tánaiste said.

Mr Harris said in his report that the EU operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina – Operation Althea – was established in December 2004, under the authority of UN Security Council Resolution 1575, to replace the Nato-led Stabilisation Force (SFOR) in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He said the mandate had been renewed annually by the UN Security Council.

The number of Irish Defence Forces personnel involved in both missions is small, and below the level requiring UN approval

He also said Ireland had participated since December 2004, having previously been a participant in SFOR since 1997.

Privately, the Government is also concerned about the future of the Unifil peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon. With around 340 troops, it is by far Ireland’s largest overseas troop commitment.

The mission’s mandate is due for renewal by the security council in August. There are mounting concerns within Government that the United States will withdraw support for Unifil, effectively ending its mandate.

The mission has been strongly criticised by Israel and members of the Trump administration for allegedly not doing enough to curtail Hizbullah. Mr Harris has been engaged in extensive behind-the-scenes lobbying among EU and US politicians to ensure that Unifil is renewed.