Maternity hospital governance ‘will be resolved when it’s resolved’ – Taoiseach

The controversy over the governance and ownership of the national maternity hospital “will be resolved when it is resolved”, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that Minister for Health Simon Harris was still engaging with Holles Street and the St Vincent’s Hospital Group to get it right “but we are confident that we can get there”.

The Taoiseach also insisted that when the hospital is up and running “the laws that will apply are the laws enacted in this Oireachtas not canon law or any other law.

“The ethics that will apply are the medial ethics as laid out by the Medical Council, not anyone else’s ethical framework”.

And he said the laws around conscientious objection that would apply would be “the exact same in every hospital”.

Mr Varadkar stressed the Government’s intention to own the hospital and that any procedure that is legal in the State including tubal ligation, abortion and IVF, will be available.

He also said the project was on track and had planning permission, that construction scheduled to start this week on the hospital related to enabling works around the car park and the pharmacy and not the main contract.

Private interest concerns

During Taoiseach’s questions Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said that since the announcement of the new hospital there had been “nothing but controversy and little progress on the site itself”.

He said he could not understand “why we are at the 11th hour on the corporate governance issues concerning the hospital, which seem to be impeding the rapid acceleration of the project”.

Mr Martin also warned of the danger that with a lay trusteeship “private concerns can enter into this realm over time and that State needs to be very guarded in protecting the taxpayers’ investment”.

The Taoiseach acknowledged his concerns about private interests but insisted that the entirety of the Government’s investment of hundreds of millions of euro of taxpayers’ money would be protected by the State and the hospital “won’t be gifted to anyone”.

‘Ambivalent’ response

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described as “alarming and extraordinary” comments by the Archbishop of Dublin Dr Diarmuid Martin that “citizens don’t have to obey laws that are contrary to their Catholic faith”.

She asked when would the issues around ownership, governance and public representation on the board be resolved.

The Taoiseach said he could not put a date on it because there was more than one party involved but he said “it will be resolved when it’s resolved”.

And he stressed that the laws of the Oireachtas would apply not canon law or any other law.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith expressed concern that the Taoiseach’s response on the Co-location of the two hospitals was “ambivalent”.

Labour finance spokeswoman Joan Burton said “the nun s have announced they have stood back, but none of us are clear whether the commitments they have given are adequate”.

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall said the HSE had lodged a commencement order with Dublin City council for the new hospital with works to begin on Friday and she expressed concern at this when the Government “is not anywhere close to being in a position to sign a contract for work to begin”.

Mr Varadkar said he had no involvement in contractual matters but he believed “it relates to the enabling works rather than the main contract”.