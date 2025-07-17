Greyhound industry ‘greed’ to blame for ‘barbaric’ and ‘highly unethical’ surgery on dogs, says TD

Sinn Féin’s Dessie Ellis has called for a ban on surgical artificial insemination of greyhounds, which he said is already banned in countries like the UK, Sweden and the Netherlands. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The “greed” of the greyhound industry is the reason for a “barbaric and invasive” surgery, a TD has claimed.

The Dublin North-West TD said it was “not an isolated practice” and figures for the 10 years up to 2023 showed almost 5,000 greyhound litters were born in Ireland following this procedure. He added that “in the last four years alone, over 500 surgical artificial inseminations were performed on racing and coursing greyhounds”.

Raising the issue in the Dáil on Wednesday he said the procedure involves “anaesthetising the female greyhound and making a small incision in her abdomen in order to lift the uterus out and inject semen directly into the uterus.

“The uterus is then placed back into the body of the greyhound, and the wound is stitched up.”

Mr Ellis pointed to the view of the British Veterinary Association that “this practice is highly unethical” and very painful for greyhounds “because the subsequent pregnancy will put additional pressure on the abdominal wounds”.

He also welcomed the updating by the Veterinary Council of Ireland last year of its code of professional conduct to prohibit vets from carrying out the procedure.

Greyhounds’ lives are being put at risk by “this non-vital surgical procedure” Mr Ellis added.

“It is well known that greyhounds are prone to certain complications like blood clotting, which can be exacerbated by this unnecessary surgical procedure,” he added.

It causes unnecessary pain and stress and “is nothing to do with the welfare of the dog, but everything to do with making money for their owners.”

It is about “the greed of the greyhound industry, and the money earned in winnings at the local dog track”.

The Department of Agriculture held a public consultation on whether the practice should be banned. The submission deadline was July 26th 2024, but almost a year later the department has not published its conclusions.

Minister of State Robert Troy, replying on behalf of Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said the results will be published “in due course” and “will contribute to the legislative process”.

Mr Ellis said this is a “question of cruelty to animals, animal rights” and it is “just not good enough to allow it drag on”.

Mr Troy said the department “is closely examining this issue and will be providing advice on the appropriate course of action in the near future”.

The Minister added that the department takes its responsibility for animal welfare “most seriously”.

The Cabinet in March 2023 approved the report of a working group on the control of dogs recommending the prohibition of the practice in all breeds of dogs, he said.

The Government’s support for the greyhound industry is contingent on a guarantee of welfare standards being upheld by Rásaíocht Con Éireann (Greyhound Racing Ireland), he added.

A minimum of 10 per cent of State funding for the agency, which has responsibility for the greyhound industry, is ring-fenced for animal welfare.

Since 2019, it has spent €19.3 million on traceability care and welfare and a traceability system came into operation in January last year. “The system provides a mechanism to ensure racing greyhounds are properly registered and traceable throughout their lives,” Mr Troy said.