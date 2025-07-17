Independent TD Catherine Connolly outside Leinster House where she announced details of her plan to run in the Presidential election. Photo: Bryan O’Brien

Confirmation Day for Catherine Connolly.

In the business world, the start of her campaign for the presidency would have been described as a “soft launch”.

A low-key event before a smallish crowd with her fledgling team still learning the ropes. A chance to test the offering before flinging the doors open and inviting the world in for the official grand opening.

But one suspects that a lack of the usual razzmatazz may be the hallmark of this particular bid for the Áras.

Campaign launches tend to take place in a nice room in a landmark building or a swanky hotel. There is a top table and a lectern and a microphone. A folder stuffed with background literature. Some branded merch for the foot soldiers. A slogan or two.

And a lorry load of vision.

On Wednesday, the Independent TD for Galway West was simply standing on her vision while standing on the footpath outside Leinster House.

She was surrounded by a meagre donut of Social Democrats TDs, Paul Murphy of People Before Profit, some fellow independents and Independent Senator Eileen Flynn. Fourteen in all, although the candidate confirmed she has nailed down the 20 Oireachtas nominations required to get her name on the ballot paper.

At least the small gathering of politicians, supporters and media spilling onto the road was in no danger from passing double-deckers. The field was clear for Deputy Connolly on her first day of campaigning.

Kildare Street was closed at both ends because of an anti-immigration march, while Molesworth Street, directly opposite the gates, was also closed to traffic due to a protest over Gaza.

There was a heavy but good-humoured garda presence around the general area as confused tourists attempted to negotiate their way around the barriers to hotels and visitor attractions.

It was in this salubrious setting that Catherine set out her somewhat insubstantial stall. This Presidential project is still very much a work in progress. But the vision is already in full flight.

The candidate said she spent many months thinking about whether she should run or not. People were urging her to do so but, initially, she wasn’t quite so keen. However, in the end, the weight of their confidence and trust convinced Catherine to take the plunge.

She admitted it was all very sudden in the end so the logistics still need to be worked on. It takes big money to fight an election too – there was a wing-and-a-prayer aspect to her initial musings on how a war-chest might be funded.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly spoke to the media at Leinster House, Dublin, where she was surrounded by TDs and senators, as she formally launched her bid to become Ireland's next President. Photograph: Cate McCurry/PA Wire

The former barrister and clinical psychologist personally covered her own costs in the last two general elections, which shows it may be possible to become the nation’s first citizen on a shoestring.

“This is bigger than wealth and money,” she declared. “Having said that, I will need money, and we will be open and asking for contributions, because obviously we need a campaign.”

Catherine got a cheer from the Gaza protesters corralled beyond Buswell’s Hotel when she walked outside with her political sponsors to launch her bid. Out in the open, it was very difficult at times to hear her.

“Speak up please, Catherine!” shouted exasperated reporters.

It didn’t help that speeches from her kindred spirits mustered behind the barriers in support of Palestine were winning the battle to be heard. The fledgling Team Connolly should have asked for a quick loan of their microphone and speaker.

“I stand here, not as a politician seeking office, but as a citizen to serve as the President of Ireland, with the help of the people and the votes of Ireland,” said the former Mayor of Galway and thrice elected Dáil deputy who left the Labour Party in 2007 when she wasn’t selected to run alongside Michael D Higgins in that year’s General Election.

That unpleasantness is all water under the bridge now.

Catherine’s admiration for Michael D Higgins’s performance as President over the last 14 years is undimmed.

He spoke truth to power, she said. “I’m particularly proud that he showed courage and that his wife showed courage.”

She bridled at a suggestion that she is a Michael D wannabe mini-me offering another “14 years of Galway Socialism” from Áras an Uachtaráin.

“I have my own vision and my own support and my own values.”

Away from the dreamy aspirational references to visions and voices and humility, there wasn’t much detail about how the campaign will be run and what would be the candidate’s goals should she reach high office.

Mairead McGuinness, the other declared candidate, for Fine Gael, was also in the building but keeping a low profile

However, she is standing “to enable people, to empower people to find their own voices, to stand up and be counted”.

That sounds great, so it does.

The reporters gave Catherine a fairly robust introductory grilling on her maiden voyage into what will be a very long campaign. There were probing questions about her political ideology and, in particular, her fact-finding trip to war-torn Syria in 2018 under the notorious Assad regime, which was overthrown last December.

She travelled with then TDs Mick Wallace, Clare Daly and Maureen O’Sullivan.

The questions will continue. Presidential campaigns are very tough.

Catherine says she is up to the challenge.

“I think we have conviction. I think we believe in what we’re doing . . . I’m fully ready now.”

Support will come from independents, parties of the left and “from the ground up”.

No sign of anyone biting from Labour and Sinn Féin yet.

But former Sinn Féin and now Independent TD, Brian Stanley, was standing next to the woman who would hope to be the candidate for all parties of the left. Patricia Ryan, also formerly of Sinn Féin, who lost her seat at the last election, took photographs of the scene. She is now a member of Deputy Stanley’s staff.

As the short press conference finished, Heather Humphreys, the former deputy leader of Fine Gael, breezed past. She was very much in the frame as a possible runner but quickly dampened expectations and said it wasn’t for her.

She was back for a meeting of former Fine Gael TDs and senators. Looking great. Happy out. Enjoying life.

Mairead McGuinness, the other declared candidate, for Fine Gael, was also in the building but keeping a low profile.

It’s game on. She addressed the former politicians in advance of the campaign to come.

Heather, meanwhile, bumped into the newest candidate on the corridor and they shook hands. “You would have been a great candidate,” Catherine told Heather. Senator Eileen Flynn agreed. “You would have been an excellent candidate.”

A short time later, Heather bumped into another former colleague, and talk invariably turned to the presidential election.

“You’ve dodged a bullet there,” he said.

She didn’t disagree.