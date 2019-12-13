North Down: Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry beats DUP frontrunner

The Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry beat the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) frontrunner to take Lady Sylvia Hermon’s seat in North Down in a significant upset.

Alex Easton (DUP) had been seen as the favourite to win the seat having polled just 1,200 votes behind Lady Hermon in the 2017 UK general election.

Mr Farry topped the poll with 18,358 votes, several thousand ahead of Mr Easton on 15,390. The loss will be a blow to the DUP on a night which also saw Nigel Dodd lose his seat in Belfast North.

North Down had voted to Remain in the Brexit referendum, and independent unionist Lady Hermon had often been a sole voice in the House of Commons representing those in Northern Ireland who wished to stay within the European Union. Mr Farry’s electoral success lay in hoovering up former Lady Hermon and pro-Remain voters, to put himself ahead of the DUP candidate.

In recent weeks Lady Hermon announced she would not be contesting the general election, after nearly two decades as an MP.

Alan Chambers of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) had been seen as the third challenger for the open seat, but polled well short of the hunt on 4,936 votes. Turnout in North Down was 60 per cent, with 40,643 valid votes cast.

Speaking after the win Mr Farry said it was a “huge result for the Alliance Party in North Down and across Northern Ireland”.

“The North Down area wants to remain, we believe there is no such thing as a good or sensible Brexit, indeed all forms of Brexit are damaging to the UK and particularly to us in Northern Ireland,” he said.

Mr Farry said it “sadly” appeared Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be returned with a Conservative majority based on the initial election results, which meant the “the UK will be leaving the European Union,” he said.

“The UK is not united on this, it is very divided on this. Northern Ireland still stands up for remain, and if he is determined to push ahead with a hard Brexit that will have massive implications and will be very destabilising,” Mr Farry said.