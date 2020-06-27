Micheál Martin nominated for position of Taoiseach as Dáil sits at Convention Centre

The Dáil is meeting this morning and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is expected to be elected Taoiseach, heading a new coalition government involving his party, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Rather than the traditional Leinster House setting, TDs have gathered in the National Convention Centre in Dublin which is large enough to allow for social distancing required during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Kerry TD Norma Foley has proposed Mr Martin be nominated for the position of Taoiseach.

She said that as a minister in a number of portfolios, he had left a “lasting and positive legacy”.

Ms Foley, who had nominated Mr Martin when the new Dáil first met in February, quoted Noel Browne from 1969 when Sean Lemass was nominated for taoiseach in a contentious debate, when he said: “You must give credit to the man”.

And she said of Mr Martin: “You must give credit to the man”.

He had been a reforming and progressive minister for education and created the first programme of support for children with autism, along with many other initiatves, she said.

He had delivered a positive, progressive programme of change in his ministerial roles in Health, Enterprise and Foreign Affairs.

Mr Martin’s nomination was seconded by Cork East TD James O’Connor, who said the Fianna Fáin leader would show his qualities of leadership and work in the service of democratic tradition.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said he was proposing his party leader Mary Lou McDonald “because I want change”.

Outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said his party Fine Gael will not be nominating anyone for the position. The Fine Gael leader is set to return as Taoiseach in December 2022, under an agreement struck between the parties.

Mr Varadkar spoke critically of Sinn Féin.

Green leader Eamon Ryan emphasised the importance of investing in a new energy system and “managing our own resources for our wealth and security into the future”.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said the nominated of Ms McDonald was “unworthy of support”.

Earlier, Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghaíl told the sitting: “It has taken us a long time to get here.”

He told TDs they all “know the challenges that lie ahead and we must continue to protect our people” and promote society and “rebuild out damaged economy,

He said “together I firmly believe we are up to the challenge.”

Mr O Fearghaíl described the assembly an effective demonstration in social distancing.

Independent Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has this morning confirmed he will vote for Mr Martin as Taoiseach today.

The sitting began at 10.30am and the proposer and seconder for each nominee for the position of taoiseach will get five minutes speaking time each.

This will be followed by 10 minutes of speeches from each party or group that has not put forward a nomination for Taoiseach.

Votes will then be taken and, when, as expected, Mr Martin is elected, he will then be invited by the Ceann Comhairle to make a brief statement.

The House will then adjourn to allow Mr Martin receive his seal of office from President Michael D Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin, which is expected to happen at around 12.30pm.

He will then travel to Government Buildings where the Cabinet will be selected before returning to the Dáil to introduce his ministers and seek Dáil approval for the appointments.

At a later ceremony the new Cabinet will receive their seals of office from Mr Higgins.

It is also expected Mr Martin will announce his 11 nominees to the Seanad – as agreed with Mr Ryan and Mr Varadkar – which will enable the Upper House to meet on Monday and pass a vote renewing the Offences Against the State Act. Unless such a vote is passed by midnight on Monday, some sections of the anti-terror and anti-gangland legislation will lapse.