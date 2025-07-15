Health labelling on alcoholic drinks set to be deferred until 2029

Mandatory health labelling for alcohol products, including cancer warnings, was among a raft of measures included in the Public Health Alcohol Act.

The Government is set to defer plans to require health labelling on alcoholic drinks until 2029, it is expected.

In an email sent to members of its trade forum on Tuesday, the Government signalled that a decision on deferring the long-planned move will be made next week.

However, it is expected within Government that the introduction of the labels – which was due next year – will be deferred to 2029.

Sources said the Government is still committed to a policy which is “public health led” but that it would now be “aligned with Europe”.

[ TD says she hasn’t drunk alcohol in over 13 years during impassioned plea to not delay health-warning labelsOpens in new window ]

Mandatory health labelling for alcohol products, including cancer warnings, was among a raft of measures included in the Public Health Alcohol Act. The plan had been to introduce the labels in May 2026.

However, lobbying by industry focused on additional costs for Irish producers at a time when they may be facing crippling US tariffs and for months Government ministers have been hinting that the implementation of the legislation was likely to be delayed.

[ Should plans to put cancer warning labels on alcohol go ahead? A doctor and a wine expert debateOpens in new window ]

On Tuesday morning Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said he was awaiting a Cabinet decision on the status of the labelling plans.

He has been supportive of a delay in the measure and spoke of the “enormous amount of regulation in this country”.

He said regulation must be “proportionate”, that alcohol consumption in Ireland is on a “downward trajectory” and “we have to protect our indigenous sector.”

He said some distillers have ceased or reduced production and he highlighted the “pressure” of labelling as an additional cost to business.

Mr Burke said his view is Ireland should “move with Europe” and “do it together”.

He said: “Acting unilaterally on a sector that is vulnerable through tariffs is not a good idea.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin separately suggested Irish moves in this area would be in “concert with the European Union.”

He said: “alcohol does cause cancer” and “that’s an important point to acknowledge.”

Mr Martin also said the majority of measures in the Public Health Alcohol Act that includes the plans for the labels, have been implemented and there has been “a very effective implementation on the broader act in respect of public health”.

He said Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill would bring clarity on the labelling issue.

Under the law, once implemented, all bottles, cans and other containers must contain a back label stating: drinking alcohol causes liver disease; there is a direct link between alcohol and fatal cancers; a warning symbol for drinking when pregnant; and the HSE website AskAboutAlcohol.

The label should also state the quantity of grammes of alcohol and the energy value expressed in kilojoules and kilocalories. The label must be at least 60mm wide and not less than 30mm high surrounded by a black border.