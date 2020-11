Harris was not told by Varadkar that he was sharing copy of GP contract

Fine Gael TD Simon Harris was not informed by then taoiseach Leo Varadkar that he sending a copy of a draft agreement for doctors to a friend when he was taoiseach, it is understood.

Mr Harris was minister for health when Mr Varadkar passed a draft of the new deal for general practitioners negotiated between the government and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) in April last year to a friend who was head of a rival group, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP). The revelations in Village magazine caused a political storm over the weekend.

Opposition parties sought to intensify pressure on Mr Varadkar on Sunday night after weekend revelations. Opposition leaders are expected to quiz the Tánaiste in the Dáil on Tuesday about the affair and also about any other documents he provided to people outside government.

The NAGP was lobbying intensely at the time to become a party to the GP contract negotiations. On April 9th, days after the Cabinet decision, the NAGP met four Fine Gael TDs and Senators on the issue.

In its return to the lobbying register, the NAGP said it intended to “gain support from Fine Gael members to allow the National Association of GPs to enter into official negotiations with regard to a new GP contract”. The four parliamentarians who attended the meeting were TDs Martin Heydon, Bernard Durkan and Kate O’Connell as well as then senator (now TD) Colm Burke. The meeting occurred some days before Mr Varadkar passed on the document to Mr Ó Tuathail.

‘Could have been better’

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has acknowledged the manner in which Tánaiste Leo Varadkar “delivered” sensitive information on a new deal for general practitioners, “could have been better.”

Speaking on both Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Monday, Ms McEntee said that Mr Varadkar had not had an “agenda” and that it was inaccurate to suggest that important information was being circulated to try to change the details of the agreement.

The Minister said that the only gain was for patients and for the tax payer when a good deal with general practitioners was agreed. The information in question had already been widely circulated and Mr Varadkar had just been trying “to keep the NAGP up to speed.”

“The manner in which he delivered this could have been better, he has said himself that he realises this wasn’t best practice.”

There had been no breaking of the law, she said. The document had already been widely circulated and Mr Varadkar had given it to the NAGP “to get them to sign” the agreement between the Government and general practitioners.

The agreement had been reached, it had been signed off by Cabinet, it was published, she said. A lot of the sensitive information had already been made public and Mr Varadkar’s only intention had been to keep the NAGP up to speed to get as many GPs as possible to sign up to the agreement.

Ms McEntee said trust was not an issue when it came to Mr Varadkar, whom she described as “an honourable person.”

His motivation in sharing the details with the NAGP had not been for personal gain. Hundreds of GPs (members of the IMO) had already seen the details and his aim was to get as many other GPs on board as possible.

“The only motivation here was to get a good deal.”

Outstanding questions

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said it was “a scandal”.

“What he was doing was looking after a friend – the old boys’ club, looking after the insiders,” Mr Cullinane said.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said there were “a lot of outstanding questions [MR VARADKAR]needs to answer, and the situation is not exactly how he outlined it in his statement on Saturday”.

Mr Varadkar issued a lengthy statement on Saturday evening in which he rejected the magazine’s claims that he may have broken the law. He said he passed on the draft document in a bid to secure wider backing among doctors for the new contract.

Mr Varadkar accepted that his provision of the document, which he had couriered to the home of Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, a personal friend, was “not best practice” and he expressed regret “that he did not ensure that it was provided in a more appropriately formal manner.

But Labour frontbencher Aodhan O Riordain questioned Mr Varadkar’s rationale for sharing the document. “The motivation he has cited as the reason why he gave this document over doesn’t stand up. When he handed this document over, which was confidential, was he doing it as Taoiseach or as a friend of Maitiu O Tuathail?”

“He states it was on the basis of trying to get greater acceptability for the deal. That’s not the motivation for the NAGP, they’re a rival entity to the IMO. It wouldn’t follow that their motivation in receiving this document is to sell the deal,” Mr O Riordain said.

Statement

Dr Ó Tuathail said in a statement last night the document was given to him as part of a pre-existing arrangement to share information on the deal.

The statement matches elements of the version of events outlined by Mr Varadkar on Saturday – including the contention that the content of the leaked document had largely been finalised at the time he received it.

“We received a copy of the finalised, agreed and announced programme for chronic disease management from the then taoiseach in mid-April. This was seen as a continuation of the decision by the government to consult with the NAGP and its GP members and keep them informed throughout.”

The sensitivity of the information received, and the degree to which it might be seen as being largely signed off at the time the leak took place, is likely to be a key part of the political fallout from the controversy in the coming days.

It appears that while the leadership of the NAGP had a copy of the document in their possession from mid-April, they did not circulate it to their members to promote acceptance of the proposed new agreement.

In a statement on April 29th last year, the NAGP said “many GPs are waiting to see the details of the new offer before they renew their membership subscription. This has created financial difficulties for the NAGP.

“It is now three weeks since the announcement of the new contract and to date there is no sign of any contract or contractual document.”

At the time, the organisation was going through a major internal upheaval which saw the resignation of its president Dr Ó Tuathail and its governing council amid allegations over governance and spending.

Fine Gael politicians rallied to Mr Varadkar’s defence yesterday but there is unease throughout Government about the controversy.

While several Fianna Fáil sources were privately highly critical of Mr Varadkar, they also said that unless there were further revelations about the affair, Taoiseach Micheál Martin was likely to stand by his Coalition partner. It is understood there were no further contacts between the two men yesterday.

The Green Party, which said Mr Varadkar had questions to answer, is likely to await his explanations in the Dáil, sources said.