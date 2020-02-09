Dublin South West results: Rise TD Paul Murphy elected on ninth count

Paul Murphy of Solidarity-People Before Profit/Rise has been elected on the ninth count and is the second TD home in Dublin South West.

He gained 1,283 transfers from the Social Democrats’ Carly Bailey, taking his total to 12,311. The quota here is 11,261. His surplus is now being distributed and will likely bring home Colm Brophy of Fine Gael, who is currently on 11,131.

His supporters cheered “We are unstoppable. A socialist world is possible” and “We got Paul in the Dáil” as he hugged his wife, Jess Spears. It is his first general election since he moved away from Solidarity of which he has been member since his teens and established the Rise grouping with a number of others former Solidarity members. The Rise group has been working closely with People Before Profit since it was established in October 2019.

Dublin South-West SEE FULL RESULTS

Sinn Féin’s Sean Crowe was elected on the first count here, bringing in almost a double quota with 20,077 (29 per cent) of first preferences. In the running for the three remaining seats are Brophy, Francis Noel Duffy (Green Party) on 7,598 and John Lahart (Fianna Fáil) who is on 7,498.

Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone (Independent) looks set to lose her seat. She is trailing on 5,864.

Candidates: Ciarán Ahern (Lab), Carly Bailey (Soc Dem), Colm Brophy (FG), Anne Marie Condren (Renua), Seán Crowe (SF), Mick Duff (Ind), Francis Noel Duffy (GP), Philip Dwyer (The National Party), Sandra Fay (S-PBP), John Lahart (FF), Paul Murphy (Rise), Charlie O’Connor (FF), Deirdre O’Donovan (FF), Colm O’Keeffe (Ind), Ellen O’Malley Dunlop (FG), Katherine Zappone (Ind).