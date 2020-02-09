Donegal results: Peter Casey eliminated on fourth count

The Independent candidate Peter Casey has been eliminated in Donegal on the fourth count.

Meanwhile, a four-way battle is underway in Donegal, with the Independent Thomas Pringle, Pat the Cope Gallagher and Charlie McConalogue of Fianna Fáil and the education minister, Joe McHugh - all outgoing TDs - slugging it out for the constituency’s three remaining seats.

Independent Thomas Pringle was the main beneficiary of Padraig MacLochlainn’s transfers, which have just been distributed.

After the third count less than 1,000 votes separates the four. The question is, who will be the faller here amongst these four former TDs?

Pat the Cope Gallagher appears the most vulnerable; he did not receive as many transfers as he might have expected from Pearse Doherty – also from west Donegal – and his party colleague, Mr McConalogue, is ahead of him and may have already done just enough to see himself home.

There is now only 167 votes separating Mr Gallagher and Mr Pringle, who took the fifth seat in 2016 after a similarly tight tussle with Mr MacLochlainn.

In the count centre, Pringle is confident; he can expect to pick up more transfers as the other Independents and the candidates smaller parties are eliminated.

“I’m in a lot happier mood than I was this time yesterday,” is how he sums it up.

Similarly, the transfers from Mr McHugh’s running mate, Martin Harley, should be enough to see him safely home.

If Mr Gallagher loses his seat it will be the end of an era in Donegal; he has been a fixture in politics in the county, and indeed in Ireland, for decades; he was Leas Cheann Comhairle in the last Dáil and has been a TD since 1981.

Mr Pringle said that, if elected, he would be open to going into government as part of a left-wing coalition with Sinn Féin.

“That is the option people want. If the numbers are there then we should put that together,” he said.

After the third count the Independents Arthur McGuinness and Niall McConnell have been eliminated and their votes are now being distributed.

Candidates: Peter Casey (Ind), Pearse Doherty (SF), Pat “The Cope” Gallagher (FF), Martin Harley (FG), Pádraig Mac Lochlainn (SF), Charlie McConalogue (FF), Niall McConnell (Ind), Arthur Desmond McGuinness (Ind), Joe McHugh (FG), John O’Donnell (Ind), Thomas Pringle (Ind), Mary T Sweeney (Aontú), Michael White (Green).