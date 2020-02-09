Cavan-Monaghan results: SF’s Carthy likely to top poll leaving Humphreys in second place

Early tallies in the Cavan-Monaghan constituency indicate Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy may top the poll, beating Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys into second place. The tally is being run on a county basis at the count centre in Cavan town, with no combined result for the constituency available.

With around 40 per cent of boxes tallied, Mr Carthy is significantly ahead of Ms Humphreys in his home territory of Co Monaghan, with 43.11 per cent of the vote to her 24.56 per cent. In Cavan, Mr Carthy is polling 10.11 per cent, marginally trailing Ms Humphreys on 10.98 per cent. Mr Carthy’s running mate, Pauline Tully, is on 18.7 per cent in Cavan, where she is expected to outpoll her MEP colleague. She is on 3.26 per cent in Monaghan, with Sinn Féin looking good for two seats on these numbers. Fine Gael sources expect just one seat on these numbers.

Aontú’s Sarah O’Reilly has polled strongly in Cavan, with 13.26 per cent of the tally, ahead of Brendan Smith of Fianna Fáil, who is on 10.24 per cent. Mr Smith is also trailing TP O’Reilly, the second Fine Gael candidate, who is on 11.79 per cent.

All three would expect to pull more strongly from Cavan than Monaghan. Fianna Fáil Senator Robbie Gallagher is polling at 11.17 per cent in Monaghan, ahead of Fianna Fáil running mate Niamh Smyth, who has 6.59 per cent of the running tally. It will be a poor day for Labour’s candidate, Liam Van Der Spek, who is on 0.43 per cent of the vote in Monaghan and 1.02 per cent in Cavan. Tate Donnelly, the 21-year old Green Party candidate who is the youngest person running in the election, is on 4.46 per cent in Monaghan and 2.9 per cent in Cavan.

Candidates: Matt Carthy (SF), Tate Donnelly (Green), Joseph Duffy (Ind), Robbie Gallagher (FF), Heather Humphreys (FG), Sandra McIntyre (FG), Sarah O’Reilly (Aontú), TP O’Reilly (FG), Brendan Smith (FF), Emmett Smith (S-PBP), Niamh Smyth (FF), Pauline Tully (SF), Liam van der Spek (Lab)