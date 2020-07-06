Cabinet meets to discuss pubs, travel restrictions and Covid-19 tracing app

The Cabinet is to meet on Monday afternoon to discuss coronavirus related travel restrictions and to approve a new Covid-19 tracing app.

Ministers are due to meet at Dublin Castle where they will also discuss a report on compliance with public health guidelines amid concerns about social distancing in pubs over the weekend.

Earlier on Monday Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that the Government could be forced to delay the reopening of pubs scheduled for July 20th.

Pubs reopened on June 29th across Ireland, provided they can observe social distancing rules to reduce transmission of the coronavirus. File photograph: Getty Images

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will also brief the Cabinet on the new Covid-19 tracing app.

The app uses a phone’s bluetooth function to alert someone if it indicates they have been in close contact with a person who is confirmed to have Covid-19.

The app records if a user is in close contact with someone else who has it installed by exchanging anonymous codes held on their phones. Those who test positive for Covid-19 will be able to choose if they want to anonymously alert other app users with whom they have been in close contact.

Sources say the app could be rolled out “very quickly” once Cabinet gives its approval.

The Cabinet is also expected to decide not to lift travel restrictions, including the 14-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from other countries.

At last Friday’s meeting of the Covid-19 cabinet committee, Ministers heard the increasing risks of a spike in infections triggered by travellers arriving here mitigated against an early reopening.

A “green list” of countries which would escape quarantine requirements will not now be published until July 20th at the earliest.