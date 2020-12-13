Brexit: Martin seeks ‘creativity’ to avoid ‘acrimonious break-up’ between EU and UK

Some degree of creativity between British and European Union negotiators can deliver agreement on the “level playing field”, one of the major sticking points in their post-Brexit trade talks, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Sunday.

“The level playing field area is one that has bedeviled the talks from the outset. In my view, with some degree of creativity, a resolution can be found in that area,” Mr Martin told BBC television.

Mr Martin said he fervently hoped the talks would go on beyond Sunday in search of a deal and that a failure to reach an accord would be an “appalling failure of statecraft” on both sides.

He said it would be a failure of statecraft if they were to end without agreement after 97 per cent of issues had already been agreed.

Mr Martin told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “Where the dialogue continues, that gives me hope.”

He said their agreement around implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol last week showed their ability to strike another on the substantive issues of a level playing field and fisheries.

He said there was still room to resolve outstanding issues between the two “inter-dependent” partners.

He added: “It is vital that we do not have an acrimonious break-up because that would be very damaging.”

He said it was important to agree frameworks for issues like the level playing field, adding: “With some degree of creativity a resolution can be found in that area.” He said access to the European market was important to Britain.

“A resolution mechanism to resolve any future disputes is one that both sides, with a bit of creativity, can sign up to,” he said.

“Ninety-seven percent of this deal has been negotiated. “The remaining 3 per cent should not be beyond the capacity of both sides to bridge. “That is why it is so important that dialogue continues.” - PA, Reuters