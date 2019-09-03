Boris Johnson to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Monday

The British prime minister Boris Johnson is to visit Dublin next Monday for a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Johnson will meet Mr Varadkar for talks on Brexit and the North, it is expected, amid continuing political turmoil at Westminster and growing fears about a no-deal Brexit at the end of October.

A Government spokesman said he was “happy to confirm that the prime minister has accepted the Taoiseach’s invitation”.

However, the spokesman said that while the talks would cover a wide agenda, including Brexit, they would not be negotiations on the backstop or the Border.

“We don’t negotiate bilaterally,” he said. The Government has consistently stressed that negotiations on Brexit take place between the UK and the EU27, for which Michel Barnier speaks.

Mr Johnson faces a crucial vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening when he could lose control of the business in parliament, allowing anti-no-deal MPs, including Conservative rebels, to table legislation they believe will prevent a no-deal.

Mr Johnson in response has threatened to call an snap general election, though he would need the agreement of the Labour Party, which may not be forthcoming.

While Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson have spoken on the phone, this will be their first meeting as heads of government.

Relations between Dublin and London have deteriorated sharply since Mr Johnson became prime minister in July, with Irish Ministers accusing the UK government of resiling from commitments made by the previous government, led by Theresa May.

Dublin wants the UK to honour the pledges by Mrs May to avoid a hard border after Brexit, but Mr Johnson has said that the backstop – the guarantee of no hard border, if necessary by Northern Ireland observing EU standards and regulations – must be removed if there is to be an agreement.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly promised to leave the EU on October 31st, with or without a deal.