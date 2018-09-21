Young boy dies after being hit by car in Co Derry

An 8-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in Maghera, Co Derry.

The collision occurred close to the entrance to a service station on Glenshane Road at around 8pm on Thursday 20 September.

Inspector Andy Harvison said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1212 20/09/18.”