TG4 apologises after CGI clip shows caravan kicked off cliff

TG4 has apologised after a computer-generated imagery (CGI) clip broadcast before a news bulletin on Wednesday showed a caravan being kicked off a cliff into the sea.

On Wednesday a woman in her 50s was killed during Storm Ali, when a caravan she was staying in was swept off the coast by strong winds.

The woman, who has been named as Elvira Ferraii from Switzerland, was staying on her own in the caravan at the Clifden Eco Beach Camping and Caravan Park near Claddaghduff, Co Galway, when the incident occurred at about 7.45am.