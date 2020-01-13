‘You lived your days so bright’: mother pays tribute to crash-victim daughter

The mother of a 11-year-old girl who died from injuries sustained in a road crash on Saturday in west Dublin has paid tribute to her daughter.

Ashley Bombita died on Monday morning, two days after she was injured in a single vehicle road crash on the Lower Lucan Road in Lucan at about 11.30am on Saturday.

The girl’s seven-year-old sister sustained minor injuries in the crash. The girls’ father Billy Bombita, who is in his 40s, was driving the car at the time of the incident and was not injured.

The family are members of the Filipino community in Dublin.

Rowena Cruz Bombita paid tribute to her daughter in a post on social media and to the “11 wonderful and meaningful years” she spent with her.

“Nothing compared to you giving me hugs and kisses when I am down. You loved kissing and clinging unto me. I felt so much compassion from you,” her mother wrote on her Facebook page.

“You reminded me not to hold grudges and to just enjoy and celebrate life. You lived your days so bright. You loved being being alive and just being with the moment.

“Yes, anak ko” - Filipino for “my child” - “you were full of gratitude and love.”

Ms Cruz Bombita described her daughter’s smile as “contagious.”

“You loved people. And people loved you. You touched so many lives especially me and your dad,” she said.

Ashley’s described herself as a “fun-loving kid” on her own Facebook page.

Investigating gardaí at Lucan have asked witnesses or road users in the area, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact them if they have any information about the accident.

They can be contacted at Lucan Garda station on 01-666-7300, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.