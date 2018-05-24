Woman released without charge following €60,000 Cobh drugs seizure

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the DPP after releasing without charge a 37-year-old woman arrested for questioning about the discovery of €60,000 worth of drugs in Co Cork earlier this week.

The woman was arrested by gardaí at around 10.30am on Tuesday for questioning following the discovery of 3 kgs of cannabis herb in a house in the Russell Heights estate in Cobh.

The woman was arrested under drugs trafficking legislation which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to seven days and she was taken to Cobh Garda Station for questioning.

But the woman was released without charge on Wednesday afternoon and gardaí will now prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said a Garda spokesman.