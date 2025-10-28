Greencore deal faces a new hurdle and tapping energy stored in batteries to cut electricity costs

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Greencore is confident it can overcome concern at the UK competition authority at one element of its €1.38 billion acquisition of rival convenience food group Bakkavor, lack of competition in the supply of own-label chilled sauces, which, writes Hugh Dooley, accounts for less than 1 per cent of the expected €4.6 billion turnover of the merged group.

Plans to allow energy storage businesses to trade electricity in the Irish wholesale market could help in cutting electricity costs, writes Barry O’Halloran. Developers have installed batteries in Ireland capable of storing up to 400 megawatts (MW) of electricity, equivalent to an average power station, but they are used only as a backstop to help ward off potential shortages. But that is changing next month.

Dublin pub group Grand Slam Bars saw pretax profits nearly double to €983,000 last year following the midyear acquisition of McSorley’s in Ranelagh by the group headed by Noel Anderson and in which four former Irish rugby internationals are investors. Hugh Dooley has the details.

The company that operates the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin has reported double-digit increases in revenues and profit for last year on the back of several high-profile productions, including Hamilton, Wicked, Mary Poppins and Swan Lake, writes Ciarán Hancock, and 2025 is looking good so far.

Revenue is calling on all property owners to value their properties, as of November 1st, 2025, and file an accompanying tax return by November 7th. This new value will determine how much property tax you will have to pay over the next five years. So, it’s important to get it right. Fiona Reddan walks you through the process.

Also in personal finance, a reader on a means-tested social welfare payment wants to know what she can do to retain her weekly income if she inherits on the death of her parents. It’s a headache that taxes families around the State.

Chinese and United States negotiators have set the stage for a successful meeting in South Korea on Thursday between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, writes Denis Staunton. But the agreement on a framework for more talks and a pause on any further escalation of trade hostilities, leaves the biggest issues unresolved.

Communications mast specialist Phoenix Tower International says it could spend €75 million in the Republic over the next five years after buying rival Cellnex in a €937 million deal. Founder and chief executive Dagan Kasavana sits down with Barry O’Halloran to discuss rising demand for wireless infrastructure.

League of Legends and Valorant developer, Riot Games, saw revenue at its Dublin-based EMEA headquarters spike to €1.85 billion in 2024 and pretax profits jump 18.3 per cent, even as an esports subsidiary continues to bleed red. Hugh Dooley goes gaming.

Finally, qualified financial adviser Emma Farrelly, who works with clients on investment strategies, retirement planning and sustainable finance, says spending on things that are really important to you makes a good savings habit worthwhile. But just to show that even the most prudent can get caught, she recalls the near €30,000 hit she took in the financial crash on shares she held in the company she worked for at the time.

