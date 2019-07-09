Woman questioned over death of girl (2) released without charge

The woman arrested in connection with the death of the two-year-old girl in Co Cork has been released without charge.

The woman was held for questioning at Gurranabraher Garda station on the northside of Cork city following her arrest on Monday.

The girl sustained bone fractures and a serious head injury. She was rushed to Cork University Hospital on Friday after gardaí were called to the apartment at Elderwood Park on the Boreenmanna Road at about 5.30am. The toddler died at about 11am.

Gardaí began a murder investigation after receiving the results of the postmortem. These results are not being released for operational reasons.

The child’s body is expected to be released to the family on Wednesday.