Investigation into suspected human leg bone discovered on beach

Gardaí have opened an investigation following the discovery of a suspected human leg bone on a beach in Co Louth on Monday.

Drogheda Coast Guard were notified of the discovery at approximately 8pm and arrived at the scene at Baltray beach.

Gardaí have taken the bone away for a technical examination.

A Garda spokesman said, “Gardaí from Drogheda Garda station are investigating a bone in The Haven, Baltray beach, yesterday evening at approximately 8pm.”

“The item will now be technically examined.”

Drogheda Coast Guard also reported the discovery on their Facebook page.

“Drogheda Coast Guard were today tasked after what is believed to be a human leg bone (pending examination) was found on the beach at Baltray.The area was preserved and Gardaí notified.”

They reminded people to contact the Coast Guard if they see anyone in trouble in or near water. “Remember if you see someone in trouble on or near the water dial 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard.”