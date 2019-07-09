Man stabbed in Letterkenny ‘bumping’

A man was stabbed in his side after a passer-by ‘bumped ’ him in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

The incident happened as the man was walking down the town’s Port Road just after 2.30pm last Wednesday. He was walking along the footpath with a woman when he was passed by three youths wearing hoodies. One of the youths ‘bumped’ into the man and walked on.

The man later noticed a sharp pain in his side. When he examined the soreness he discovered a blade embedded in his side. The man was treated and has recovered.

A Garda spokesperson said: “This was a deliberate attack, but we have not established a motive for it. This happened in broad daylight and a full investigation has been launched into it.”

Local county councillor Gerry McMonagle, chairman of the joint policing committee in Donegal, said he was horrified by the incident.

“This was not a robbery, so the only reason I can see is that these people simply wanted to hurt that other person, a random stranger as they were walking along the street.

“The worrying thing is if they did this then they are capable of doing something like this again,” Mr McMonagle said.