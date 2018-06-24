Woman dies in house fire in Co Meath
Gardaí not treating blaze in Enfield on Sunday as suspicious
A Garda spokesman said the fire broke out at the house in Enfield at about 1.45pm on Sunday. The body of the woman has been removed to Naas hospital for a postmortem.
Gardaí are not treating the fire as suspicious and it is understood that no one else was present in the house.