Winning lotto ticket worth €5.7m bought in Rathfarnham, Dublin

The National Lottery has confirmed the €5.7 million winning Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in a local shop in south Dublin.

The winning ticket was sold at the Spar Express store on the Rathfarnham Road in Dublin 14. The winning numbers of Wednesday’s draw were 1, 15, 22, 27, 31, 34 and the bonus number was 42. There was no winner of ether the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 top prizes.

Shop owner Ken O’Connor said “we simply can’t believe it”.

“This is our first big Lotto win and staff and customers are buzzing with excitement,” he said.

“We are on a lucky run as we recently sold a Scratch Card that won a customer €25,000. But this is amazing, we are hoping it is somebody local but we are a busy shop with a lot of passing traffic so we don’t know.”

The National Lottery has appealed to all its Dublin players to check their tickets to see if they are holders of this golden ticket.

This is the 10th Lotto jackpot win of 2018 and the first since the Lotto Plus game enhancements were introduced on September 1st.

The cost of playing the National Lottery rose last month for the second time since the franchise was privatised three years ago.