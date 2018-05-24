Winning €1m EuroMillions prize goes unclaimed in Co Cork

A winning €1 million EuroMillions prize has gone unclaimed in Co Cork.

The 5.30pm deadline to claim the prize on Thursday passed without anyone coming forward.

The winning ticket for the EuroMillionaire draw on Friday, February 23rd was bought in the Eason outlet in Wilton Shopping Centre, Wilton, Co Cork. The winning raffle code was I-DKB-06633.

If prizes are not claimed within 90 days of the draw date, the money is forfeited and goes towards promoting the National Lottery. However, the store which sold the ticket still gets its bonus prize of €15,000.

A spokeswoman for the National Lottery said it was very disappointed the winner did not come forward after an intensive publicity campaign in the media and in the locality.

The company reminded players to check their tickets in-store, in-app or online.