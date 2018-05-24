Two men arrested in Carlow following drugs seizure worth €220,000

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of nearly €220,000 worth of cocaine and Ketamine in Carlow.

The men, who are in their 30s and 20s, were arrested at 5.40pm on Wednesday by gardaí on a routine patrol at Rochfort Manor on the Old Leighlin Road in Carlow. The Garda patrol had noticed the two men acting suspiciously beside two cars, a black Audi and a silver Renault.

Gardaí carried out a search of the two vehicles where they discovered three large packages containing cocaine and Ketamine with an estimated street value of €220,000.

The men were arrested at the scene and taken to Carlow Garda station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.