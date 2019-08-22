Winning €11.2m Lotto ticket was sold in Co Wicklow

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Co Wicklow in the last few days is €11.2 million richer this morning.

The National Lottery office said the winner of Wednesday night’s roll over jackpot has not yet come forward.

It is advising customers who purchased a ticket in Co Wicklow in the last week to examine their tickets.

A spokesman said the location of the outlet which sold the winning ticket has not yet been revealed.

Wednesday night’s jackpot of € 11,225,280 was the highest in more than two years. It has been rolling since June 12th.

The winning numbers were 10, 13, 23, 24, 25, and 44. The bonus number was 12.

A National Lottery spokesman said: “With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this truly life-changing win to sink in.

“If you are the lucky ticketholder please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on (01) 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”.

The jackpot was close to being shared as another Laois player fell one number short, matching five numbers and the bonus ball. This player has won €134,412 and they bought their ticket at Dunnes Stores at the Kyle Shopping Centre in Portlaoise.

The spokesman also confirmed the Good Causes Fund was perhaps the biggest winner with funds raised in the most recent jackpot roll: “This jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 12th June and since then Lotto sales alone have raised approximately €18.6 million for good causes all over Ireland.”

The highest Lotto jackpot was €18.9 million in Hegarty’s, Staplestown, Co. Carlow, in June 2008.

So far this year, more than €82.3 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto, creating 13 new millionaires.

The last Lotto jackpot was won by a Galway man who won the €4,051,610 on offer on June 8th.