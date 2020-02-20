White rhino calf weighing 50kg born at Dublin Zoo

A southern white rhinoceros calf has been born at Dublin Zoo. The male calf, estimated to weigh about 50kg, was born at 4.30am on February 10th.

Visitors to the zoo will be able to catch a glimpse of the calf and his mother Ashanti in the Rhinoceros House at the African plains section. This is Ashanti’s seventh calf.

Dublin Zoo currently takes part in a European breeding programme for southern white rhinos. It is estimated that 18,000 of these animals exist in the wild and the majority are found in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Kenya.

Poaching for rhino horn, incorrectly believed to have medicinal qualities, is the most significant threat to the wild population.

The male rhino calf born at Dublin Zoo. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Dublin Zoo

Helen Clarke-Bennet, team leader of the zoo’s African plains section said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome another rhinoceros calf to Dublin Zoo. These animals were on the verge of extinction in the 20th century.

“Ashanti is an excellent mother. She and the calf share a strong bond, and it has been wonderful to watch them play together. We’re looking forward to watching him integrate with the rest of the herd.”