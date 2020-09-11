Weekend forecast: Mostly dry but rain in the northwest

The weather is set to be mostly dry this weekend, with outbreaks of rain in the northwest of the country, the national forecaster has said.

Met Éireann said current indications show the beginning of next week will be warmer than this week, although there will be further spells of rain.

Friday morning will be wet and breezy in the west and northwest, with some heavy falls of rain, but it will remain dry elsewhere.

The rain will spread southeastwards through the day, becoming lighter and patchier as it moves.

Brighter conditions will follow from the northwest by the afternoon, with sunny spells, scattered showers and highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Saturday morning’s weather will be very similar, with a generally dry start over most of the country, but sunny spells and occasional showers in the northwest.

However, cloud will build from the west through the morning with persistent and occasionally heavy rain developing in the northwest by evening.

Further south it is forecast to remain dry with sunny spells with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

There will be moderate to fresh southwest winds, growing increasingly stronger on western coasts late in the afternoon with, gales developing along western and northwestern coasts by the evening.

The overnight rain will clear from the northwest on Sunday morning, and any remaining drizzle patches near western coasts will die out by early afternoon.

It will brighten up in most parts with warm sunny spells developing across the bulk of the country, although a few areas of low cloud and mist may linger near some southern and western coasts. Highest temperatures will be between 17 and 22 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain mainly over the western half of the country.

Some heavy downpours are possible but it will warm again with highs of 17 to 22 degrees in moderate southeast winds.

Monday night will be cloudy with further rain, turning persistent and heavy at times over the western half of the country. Lowest temperatures will be 13 to 15 degrees in a light east to southeast breeze.

Looking into the rest of next week, current indications state that Tuesday to Thursday will continue to be warm, with showers and further outbreaks of rain at times.