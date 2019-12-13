Voters send message to DUP, Sinn Féin - it’s time to get powersharing back

Big changes after the Westminster election in Northern Ireland. People were annoyed with the DUP over Brexit and probably other issues too such as the cash for ash scandal and the crisis in the health service, and they let them know, loudly and cruelly, no mercy shown.

The big face-off was North Belfast and when the smoke cleared John Finucane was the man standing, Nigel Dodds flattened in the dust.

But it was much worse than that for the DUP. Claire Hanna defeated the DUP’s Emma Little Pengelly in South Belfast, which was expected, but Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry saw off the DUP’s Alex Easton in Lady (Sylvia) Hermon’s former seat of North Down, which was not.

Coming into this election the DUP held 10 seats, which it used to exert pressure and influence on the Conservative government; Sinn Féin had seven; and independent unionist, Lady Hermon, who did not stand, held one.

Border down the Irish Sea

After Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew narrowly took Fermanagh South Tyrone from the UUP’s Tom Elliott following a recount the standing was the DUP on eight seats (down two) seven for Sinn Féin (as was), two for the SDLP (up two) and one for Alliance (plus one) - that is nine nationalists, eight unionists and one centre-ground MP.

Moreover, Boris Johnson can do what he likes and bring in his Brexit deal which the DUP says will mean an unacceptable border down the Irish Sea.

Sinn Fein candidate John Finucane celebrates his victory over DUP candidate Nigel Dodds alongside Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Fein northern leader Michelle ONeill. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds and other senior DUP figures must now rue not accepting former British prime minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement.

The ‘Boris Brexit deal’ means that there will be free movement of goods and people on the island of Ireland but certainly for goods - according to the DUP’s view of the deal - there will be checks between Stranraer and Larne.

All this symbolically is a punch in the solar plexus of unionism, and of the DUP in particular who through their obdurate no-compromises-allowed pro-Brexit stance will be seen as the authors of their own and unionism’s misery.

That point was hammered home by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald who said one of the key messages of the election was that “we are heading towards a Border poll”.

She also said that unionism shouldn’t be “alarmed or frightened”, but they will be.

Sinn Fein vote down

North Belfast made it a great night for Sinn Fein but it rather disguises that its overall vote is down considerably in other constituencies. It was absolutely trounced in Foyle where SDLP leader Colum Eastwood regained the seat for the party with a mammoth majority of 17,000, defeating outgoing MP Elisha McCallion.

Claire Hanna took South Belfast from the DUP’s Emma Little Pengelly by a whopping 15,400 votes. Sinn Fein stood aside here while the SDLP gave John Finucane a free run in North Belfast under the guise of a Remain axis. But even had Sinn Fein competed in South Belfast Hanna would have won by a large margin.

The SDLP, as well as losing Foyle and South Belfast, also dropped South Down in 2017 to Sinn Fein’s Chris Hazzard who defeated Margaret Ritchie, now Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick, by 2,440 votes. The Sinn Fein man was expected to press ahead with that advantage but his SDLP opponent Michael Savage gave him a bit of a fright, coming within 1,600 votes of Hazzard.

Around the rest of the North, apart from North Belfast, Sinn Fein dropped votes although winning seats. In a first past the post election such as Westminster that does not matter but if it were to translate to an Assembly election then some seats could be threatened.

The message here from voters, both to the DUP and Sinn Fein, was that in light of the health pressures, the lengthy waiting lists and many other problems caused by the absence of Stormont, it was time to get powersharing back working again.

Alliance surge

The old order changed quite dramatically when the votes were counted. The DUP and Sinn Fein in that order still were the two main parties with reduced shares of the vote but instead of the SDLP, the Ulster Unionist Party and Alliance next on the ladder it was Alliance in third place, the SDLP and the UUP next on the lower rungs.

Part of the lesson here was that many middle-ground Remain unionists, despairing of the DUP and the UUP, decided to shift allegiance to Alliance. Unlike the four other main parties the fact that they eschewed Brexit pacts and competed in all 18 constituencies served Alliance well. The Alliance surge seen in the local government and European elections of earlier this year continues with pace.

While the DUP in particular was humbled it should be acknowledged that Dodds and Little Pengelly took their defeats gracefully, congratulating their nemeses, Finucane and Hanna - Little Pengelly having the generosity to embrace Claire Hanna after the South Belfast result.

Back to Stormont

It was quite a long night’s journey into morning. It is just about possible that when politicians dust themselves down after all the convulsions and high political theatre that some good may come of it all.

It would seem that the DUP and to a lesser extent Sinn Fein have nowhere to go but back into Stormont. Both parties took hits and both need to demonstrate to the public that they are capable of governing. It would also assist Sinn Fein if it could be seen in the South ahead of the general election that it can make politics work north of the Border.

On Monday it is once more into the breach; the tedious business of talking to reinstate the Northern Executive and Assembly begins again.