Two men injured in stabbing incident in Dundalk

Two men have been seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Dundalk, Co Louth, but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The alarm was raised at about 7.20pm on Sunday and both men were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The incident occurred at Nicholas Street in the town and the scene has been secured pending a forensic investigation.

Gardaí in Dundalk have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.