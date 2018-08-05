Dublin Fire Brigade tackles dunes fire at Dollymount Strand

Dublin Fire Brigade has been dealing with a fire at Dollymount Strand in Clontarf on Dublin’s northside.

Two units of the fire service were called to the vegetation blaze on the dunes on the beach at Bull Island shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

The fire was brought under control after a short time but one unit remained at the scene to ensure no further outbreak.

The cause of the fire has not been identified but it is the latest in a series of gorse and vegetation fires with the prolonged dry spell.

Last month 13 acres of beachside land was burned at Curracloe in Co Wexford, forcing hundreds of visitors and holidaymakers to vacate the beach at speed as fire spread through the sand dunes.

And a gorse fire at Bray Head , believed to have been started by a camp fire that got out of control, burning virtually all growth on the southern slope of the head.