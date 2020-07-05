Two men die in diving incident in Co Tipperary

Two men have died in a diving incident in Co Tipperary.

The incident occurred at a quarry in Portroe, at around 1.30pm.

It is understood the quarry is used as a diving centre run by a local diving club.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene and the bodies were taken to University Hospital Limerick where postmortems were expected to take place later.

Killaloe Coast Guard, Doolin Coast Guard, gardaí, and ambulance personnel were involved in a major search and rescue operation.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí­ attended an incident in Portroe, Co Tipperary, where two males have drowned.

“The males are believed to have been diving when they got into trouble at approximately 1.30pm.”

Garda sources said they were treating the incident as a “tragic accident”.

