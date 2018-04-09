Two killed after jaunting car overturns at Gap of Dunloe

Two people have died after a jaunting car in which they were travelling overturned in Co Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene at the Gap of Dunloe, Killarney on Monday afternoon.

The man and woman, believed to be US tourists in their 50s and 60s, were fatally injured at around 2pm when the jaunting car in which they were travelling is understood to have overturned.

The road at Kate Kearney’s Cottage has been closed.

A jaunting car or a trap type vehicle is the traditional way to sightsee through the scenic narrow pass in the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks near Killarney.

The bodies are due to be removed shortly to Kerry University Hospital for a postmortem.

A Garda forensic crash investigator and technical experts are due to examine the scene of what has been described as “a freak accident”.

Gardaí have also notified the Health and Safety Authority and a HSA spokesman said they would be liaising closely with gardaí to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The accident happened at the Hairpin Bend which is about 3km from Kate Kearney’s Cottage and it is understood that the horse jolted as the jaunting car was rounding the bend.

The jaunting car overturned and it is believed that both the tourists were thrown from the jaunting car and that they sustained serious head injuries when the horse and jaunting car went over them.

The ponyman – believed to be in his 20s – did not suffer any serious injuries but was badly shaken and was treated for shock at the scene by paramedics.

This is the second fatal incident at the Gap of Dunloe in the space of a year and follows the death of an US tourist who was fatally injured while cycling in the area last May.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was hit by a 4X4 which was towing a trailer of sheep near the entrance to Kate Kearney’s Cottage on May 30th last year.