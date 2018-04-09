Two arrested after garda injured in Dublin hit-and-run

A man and a woman have been arrested after a hit-and-run incident in central Dublin in which a garda was injured.

The incident happened just before 11am on Macken Street in south Dublin. According to the Garda Síochána, the vehicle, believed to have been a light grey Volvo XC90, failed to stop at a Garda checkpoint and, in the process, hit a garda.

On Monday afternoon, he was being treated in hospital for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The Volvo sped on towards Waterloo Road with, according to witnesses, its front near-side tyre blown out. At Waterloo Road, the vehicle went out of control and crashed into litter bins on the pavement.

The pair fled the scene before being caught by gardaí and arrested.

Gardaí said that a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were detained at Irishtown Garda station.