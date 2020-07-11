Two injured after plane crash lands in Galway

A small plane has crash-landed in a field in Co Galway.

The incident happened around lunch time and emergency services attended the scene.

It is believed two people were on board the Cessna plane when it came down in a field in Killimordaly in Co Galway.

One of the people on board was airlifted to University College Hospital and another was taken by ambulance to the same hospital in Galway city.

Fire crews who arrived at the scene sprayed foam on the aircraft and secured the site.

The aircraft landed upright and did not ignite.

It is understood that a man and woman were on board and were injured.

Gardai at Athenry attended the scene and the Air Accident Investigation Unit has been alerted.

More to follow...