Learner drivers could be forced to take driving lessons to renew permits

The Road Safety Authority has recommended that people who have had five or more learner driving permits take mandatory driving lessons.

The authority made a submission to the Department of Transport calling for anomalies in the provisional licence system to be addressed.

The submission was made before it was revealed that Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen had been driving for years on a learner permit and only received a full licence after failing a drink driving test.

The authority recommends that drivers who have had five learner permits should not be allowed to renew their permits unless they sit a driving test first. They should also have to take mandatory driving lessons.

The authority has recommended that the cost of renewing a learner permit, which is currently €35, be increased considerably, though it did not suggest a figure. At present a learner permit lasts two years if you have failed a test and a year if you have not sat it.

The RSA is recommending that the length of the learner permit be reduced to six months for those applying for a fifth permit or more.

‘Over-reliance on learner permit’

Speaking at the launch of a campaign to improve road safety for motorcyclists, the authority’s chairwoman Liz O’Donnell said there were longstanding concerns about the “the over-reliance for too long on the learner permit”.

She stated that the so-called Clancy Amendment, which allowed gardaí to impound cars if they are being driven by unaccompanied learner drivers, had seen a 25 per cent increase in those applying for the driving test.

An Garda Síochána said it had impounded 3,000 vehicles in the first five months of the year despite the country being in lockdown for much of that period.

“I hope the new Minister for Transport will look at these proposals which are significant,” Ms O’Donnell added.

“They are broadly speaking to decrease the time of the renewal permit and to increase the cost of endlessly renewing your permit. I would urge everybody out there to apply for their test. A learner permit is meant to be short term.”

Ms O’Donnell said there was a cultural problem in Ireland with people driving on learner permits for a long period of time and also a cultural problem of drink driving though that had decreased in recent years.

The authority and the Garda are calling for motorcyclists to “ease off the throttle” and to slow down. An analysis of available coroners’ files for 2013 to 2017 found that a third of motorcyclists were exceeding the speed limit when they died. As of July 9th, eight motorcyclists had died on Irish roads, up from three in the same period last year.