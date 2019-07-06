Two arrested on terrorism related offences in North

Search at an address in Co Antrim uncovers ‘range of suspected munitions’

Glen Murphy
The pair will be questioned under terrorism legislation. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

Two people have been arrested on a range on terrorism related offences in Northern Ireland.

PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives arrested a 31-year-old woman following a search operation at an address on Cladytown Road, Glarryford in Co Antrim on Friday evening.

“The proactive search at the property uncovered a range of suspected munitions and a quantity of ammunition. All items will now be subject to forensic examination,” Det Insp Anthony Kelly said.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested on the Westlink motorway in Belfast after police stopped a car as part of a follow-up operation.

The man and the woman were taken to the PSNI’s Serious Crime Suite and will be questioned under terrorism legislation.