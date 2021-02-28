Two arrested as part of Sixmilebridge shooting investigation

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into a double shooting in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, last year.

The shooting, which took place outside a pub in the village of Sixmilebridge on January 18th 2020, left two men (aged 21 and 66) with gunshot wounds. They were brought to University Hospital Limerick with injuries that were not life threatening.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Dublin on Thursday and is being detained at Shannon Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Another man, also in his 20s, was arrested in Limerick on Saturday morning. He is being held at Ennis Garda Station under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999.

Gardaí have made six arrests to date as part of the investigation.