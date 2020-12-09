Twelve more Covid-19 deaths in North takes total to 1,085

The North’s Department of Health recorded 12 more Covid-19 deaths in its daily bulletin issued on Wednesday afternoon, taking the North’s death toll to 1,085.

The latest figures demonstrate that the death rate has barely diminished in the past two weeks.

The number of deaths in the past seven days was 59, while in the previous week it was 62 deaths.

There were 483 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total since the outbreak of the pandemic in Northern Ireland in March to 56,278.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 100 per cent. Currently there are 425 patients receiving Covid-19 treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals with 31 in intensive care with 24 of them on ventilators.