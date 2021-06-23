Twelve Lough Derg cruiser passengers rescued after running aground

Twelve passengers on a rented cruiser have been rescued after running aground on a raised lake bed for migrating birds.

Lough Derg RNL I in Co Tipperary were contacted by Valentia Coast Guard on Tuesday evening at 6.15pm to assist with the vessel in distress.

The passengers on the 52ft cruiser had run aground inside the Goat Road – a raised shoal for migrating birds – on the eastern shore of the lake.

Shortly afterwards, its lifeboat, the Jean Spier, launched in what were described as calm conditions with good visibility.

When it got to the scene the crew found the cruise hire company was already setting up to refloat the cruiser. The lifeboat informed Valentia Coast Guard of the situation and decided to stand by.

The tug successfully freed the cruiser from the shoal and it got under way, and the lifeboat volunteers informed Valentia Coast Guard and were stood down.

Christine O’Malley, lifeboat operations manager at Lough Derg RNLI, appealed to boat users to “plan your passage, study your charts and don’t stray off the charted navigation routes”.