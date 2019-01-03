Tributes paid to ‘little miracle’ Fionn Doyle (7) at Cork funeral

A seven year old boy who died of leukaemia on New Year’s Eve just months after he received 10,000 birthday cards from well wishers from all over the world was described at his requiem mass as a “miracle” child and a ” gorgeous, happy chatty little man”.

In a tribute to her son Fionn at St Bartholomew’s Church in Kildorrery, Co Cork, Eimear Doyle said the family would forever hold dear the memories of the time they spent with their “cheeky little monkey”.

“We are so so proud of you (Fionn) and how you fought so hard for so long with such bravery and courage. You still kept that gorgeous smile on your face through it all. These last seven months you have battled on. Even though no one had expected you would.”

Eimear said that she and her husband Jack and their two children Saoirse and Amy savoured every moment they had with Fionn.

“We grabbed that time together and made wonderful memories that we will treasure forever. But how lucky are we to have had someone in our lives that made saying goodbye so hard? (We) love you Fionn.”

Eimear recited the Invisible Cord poem which conveys the strong links between mother and child. She said that the bond between mother and child was like a “invisible cord not seen by the eye”.

“I know that it is there though no one can see. The invisible cord from my child to me. The strength of this cord is hard to describe. It can’t be destroyed. It cannot be denied.”

Kildorrery Parish Priest Fr Eamon Kelleher said Fionn was a “little miracle.”

Speaking of the family’s grief, he said: “If we could bear some of your suffering, we would. You are surrounded by people who care for you, who are praying for you and who want to help you in any small way they can.”

Offertory gifts included a Garda badge Fionn received from local officers on the occasion of his last birthday, a Power Rangers toy, an orange notebook to represent his favourite colour, and a dog lead belonging to his beloved “Lightning”.

Guard of honour

Local schoolchildren and Kildorrery Scouts provided a guard of honour and sung sang “Stand By Me” as his coffin - which was decorated with the Power Rangers logo and figures - was brought from the church.

Fionn’s parents and two sisters wore orange for the requiem mass in keeping with his great affinity with the colour. Donations were made to the Children’s Leukaemia Association in lieu of flowers. A cremation followed the Mass.

Fionn received cards from as far away as Australia and the United States last August after his mother posted on Facebook about the big party she was organising for his final birthday. The Garda Response Unit and Garda Dog Unit were among the guests at the party at his home in Scart, Kildorrery.

Fionn was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of just 18 months. He underwent treatment and went in to remission in the summer of 2016. However, he suffered a relapse six months later. A bone marrow transplant in December 2017 failed to stem the cancer.

It is understood Fionn’s family decided to celebrate Christmas in early December in case his condition worsened. He died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on December 31st.