Crime & Law

Herbal cannabis valued at more than €1m seized in Co Meath

Two men in their 30s remain in Garda custody following their arrests on Thursday

The cannabis seized during a joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Meath Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Órla Ryan
Fri Nov 21 2025 - 10:491 MIN READ

Cannabis valued at more than €1 million has been seized by gardaí in Co Meath.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, 54kg of herbal cannabis – worth an estimated €1,080,000 – was found on Thursday. Gardaí did not disclose the location of the seizure.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and are being detained at a Garda station in Co Meath under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seizure followed an operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Investigations are continuing, a Garda statement said on Friday.

