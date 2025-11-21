Fortune favours Ireland as World Cup draw throws up Czechs in crisis

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

So now we know what’s required if a spot in the 2026 World Cup is to be secured: beat the Czech Republic away and then Denmark or North Macedonia at home. Say it quickly and it sounds like a cinch, but Heimir Hallgrímsson is, need it be said, a touch more cautious about the challenge.

As Gavin Cummiskey tells us, though, “the Czechs are in crisis mode”, beset by managerial, captaincy and performances issues, so, not to be rude, you’d hope none of them is resolved by next March when the teams meet.

Ken Early picks up on that theme, reckoning that fortune smiled on Ireland in the draw. On paper at least, he says, the Czechs look “the least intimidating of the four semi-final opponents Ireland could have been pitted against”.

How do the Czechs feel about Ireland? They are a “very unpleasant and tenacious opponent,” as their winger Lukáš Provod put it. That might have made Hallgrímsson smile, as, maybe, would the offer of a new contract and a pay rise from the FAI. “When the dust settles we’re going to sit down and speak together,” he said.

In rugby, Gerry Thornley takes you through the four changes Andy Farrell has made to the team that takes on South Africa tomorrow, the coach “bridling a tad” on Thursday when asked about his decision to choose Sam Prendergast over Jack Crowley in his unending “outhalf conundrum”.

What will have heartened Farrell in Ireland’s outing against Australia was the improvement in their lineout statistics, John O’Sullivan analysing that particular set piece which had “misbehaved” in earlier games.

Meanwhile, Rassie Erasmus - who spoke about the possibility of teaming up with his old mucker Jacques Nienaber again - has named the bulk of the team that beat France in Paris a fortnight ago. And in his ‘View from South Africa’, Albert Heenop previews what is the Autumn Nations Series’ “biggest battle of all”.

South Africa, of course, weren’t best pleased with the officiating in their games against France and Italy, when they had a man sent off in each, Johnny Watterson having some sympathy with them because of the confusing and bewildering rules around tackling.

In athletics, Sonia O’Sullivan looks ahead to Sunday’s National Cross-Country Championships and reckons that it’s time for an improvement in the standards of Irish distance running on the women’s side. On the men’s side, Cormac Dalton is eyeing his second national cross-country title in three years, Ian O’Riordan talking to the Mullingar Harriers man.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor notes that the sport on this island “has always had a casual relationship with attendance figures”. “An expedient trick of statistical light can come into play,” he writes, so it’s time for greater transparency.

TV Watch: The Ashes got under way in Perth in the early hours of the morning, but if you were busy sleeping you can see the highlights on TNT Sports 1 at 1.0 this afternoon. Séamus Power continues his battle to hold on to his PGA Tour card at the season-ending RSM Classic (Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-7pm, Sky Sports Plus, 7pm-8pm) and Leona Maguire is out for round two at the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship (Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm).