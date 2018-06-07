Tributes paid to ‘extremely talented’ young Irish showjumper Jack Dodd

Tributes have been paid to the “extremely talented” 25-year-old showjumper Jack Dodd, who died this week following a car crash.

The young man was involved in a single vehicle collision in Belgium last week, and died on Wednesday.

Ronan Murphy, chief executive of Horse Sport Ireland, said Mr Dodd was an “extremely talented and hard-working young man and was much loved by all who met him.”

Mr Murphy said he wanted to offer his sincere condolences to the young man’s family, and “the many friends he made at home and when representing Ireland with distinction around the world”.

Michael Blake, a manager with the Irish Show Jumping Development Team, knew Mr Dodd for several years. “I and everybody else am devastated at the tragic news of Jacks passing. I have known Jack most of his life,” he said.

“In 2016 we nominated Jack for the Rolex Young Riders Academy and he was inducted into the Academy. Jack really learned his trade here and made a lasting impression on all whom he met,” he said.

Originally from Co Mayo, Mr Dodd had worked with Cian O’Connor, Shane Breen, Cameron Hanley and Bertram Allen before setting up his own yard earlier this year.

Young star

The showjumping rider represented Ireland at the European young riders’ championships in Arezzo, Italy in 2014 and was on a senior Nations’ Cup team two years later.

The International Jumping Riders Club also released a statement expressing their condolences at the “tragic death” of one of the sport’s “brightest young stars.”

The group said it was with “great sorrow and affection” that members learned of Mr Dodd’s death on Wednesday.

“Despite his young age, Jack was already well known at international show jumping arenas around the world,” the statement said.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jack, and to all those who were fortunate enough to work alongside him within the sport,” it said.

He is survived by his parents David and Trish.