Irish Book Awards 2025: Roisín O’Donnell, Claire Gleeson and Manchán Magan among winners

Domestic violence against women was a dominant theme in three top prizes at this year’s Irish Book Awards held in Dublin’s Convention Centre this evening, now in their 20th year.

Roisín O’Donnell won Novel of the Year for Nesting, her bestselling and Women’s Prize longlisted account of a mother’s struggles to escape with her two young children her husband’s coercive control and emotional abuse.

Non-Fiction Book of the Year went to Jacqueline Connolly with Kathryn Rogers for Deadly Silence: A Sister’s Battle to Uncover the Truth Behind the Murder of Clodagh and Her Sons by Alan Hawe, the author’s account of the murders of her sister Clodagh and nephews Liam, Niall and Ryan by her brother-in-law in Co Cavan in August 2016.

Claire Gleeson won Newcomer of the Year for Show Me Where It Hurts, about a young mother coming to terms with her husband’s attempted familicide.

The late Manchán Magan won Best Irish-Published Book of the Year for Ninety-Nine Words for Rain (and One for Sun), illustrated by Megan Luddy. His widow Aisling Rogerson accepted the award.

Elaine Feeney won Author of the Year, while former president Michael D Higgins was presented with the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his profound impact on Irish art and culture, both as a public figure and as an artist in his own right. He has published five poetry collections and several collections of speeches and essays on the arts and politics.

Larry MacHale, chairperson of the awards, said: “The An Post Irish Book Awards have become a defining highlight of Ireland’s literary scene, and we’re immensely grateful for the collaboration, creativity and enthusiasm that continue to fuel their success. This year brought an impressive range of Irish books, celebrating the work of established authors while also shining a light on remarkable new voices who are adding fresh depth to our literary heritage.”

The Irish Book of the Year – selected by Paul Howard, Madeleine Keane, Sinéad McCorry, Cyril McGrane and Sara Keating – will be announced by Oliver Callan on RTÉ One on December 11th.

Full list of winners

Novel of the Year: Nesting by Roisín O’Donnell

Non-Fiction Book of the Year: Deadly Silence: A Sister’s Battle to Uncover the Truth Behind the Murder of Clodagh and Her Sons by Alan Hawe – Jacqueline Connolly with Kathryn Rogers

Newcomer of the Year: Show Me Where It Hurts, by Claire Gleeson

Best Irish-Published Book of the Year: Ninety-Nine Words for Rain (and One for Sun), by Manchán Magan, illustrated by Megan Luddy

Sports Book of the Year: Heart on My Sleeve, by Andrew Porter

Popular Fiction Book of the Year: Paper Heart, by Cecelia Ahern

Crime Fiction Book of the Year: It Should Have Been You, by Andrea Mara

Author of the Year: Elaine Feeney

Lifestyle Book of the Year: Sophie’s Swaps, by Sophie Morris

Biography of the Year: A Time for Truth: My Father Jason and My Search for Justice and Healing, by Sarah Corbett Lynch

History Book of the Year: Great Irish Wives by Nicola Pierce

The Last Word Listeners’ Choice Award: The Ghosts of Rome, by Joseph O’Connor

Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year: Solo, by Gráinne O’Brien

Children’s Book of the Year (Junior): Run Home, Little Fox, by Tom McCaughren and Erika McGann, illustrated by Shannon Bergin

Children’s Book of the Year (Senior): Animalopedia, by Kathi and John Burke

Gradam Love Leabhar Gaeilge Leabhar Ficsin Gaeilge na Bliana: Bódléar, by Darach Ó Scolaí

New Irish Writing Best Short Story: All the Birch Trees Were Waving, by Pádhraic Quinn

New Irish Writing Best Poetry: ‘There’s never a crowd at the poetry section’, by Vincent Barton

Bookshop of the Year: Chapters Bookstore, Dublin 1