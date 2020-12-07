Trevor Deely: 'He's the baby of our family and we've spent 20 years doing all we can to find him'

Family and friends of Trevor Deely gathered on Monday night near the spot he was last seen to renew an appeal for information on his disappearance.

Mr Deely was last seen 20 years ago on December 8th, 2000 after he spent the evening in Dublin city centre with his Bank of Ireland colleagues following a Christmas party.

Despite 20 years of Garda investigations and multiple false leads, his family still do not know what happened to the 22-year-old.

Marking the two decades since his disappearance, Garda issued a fresh appeal for information, particularly for information on a man seen on CCTV walking behind Mr Deely before he went missing.

“We’re entirely reliant on the public. We’re entirely reliant on that person or persons who knows what happened to Trevor and where he is. That’s all we’re interested in, where he is. It’s not even what happened. It’s where he is,” Trevor’s sister Michelle said on Monday.

On Monday evening, Ms Deely gathered with friends and family of her brother on Haddington Road, near Baggot Street Bridge – the spot where Mr Deely was last seen on CCTV. Supporters stood in the rain, carrying posters appealing for information on his disappearance.

The continuing investigation is being led by gardaí at Pearse Street station.

“After spending the night socialising in Dublin city without incident 22-year-old Trevor Deely was last seen on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road, at approximately 4.14am on the 8th December 2000,” Insp Katherina Joyce said.

“Our investigation continues to focus on trying to establish the identity of a man dressed in dark / black clothing pictured in CCTV footage talking to Trevor at a gate on Wilton Terrace at the rear entrance to Trevor’s work place.

“We believe the same man can later be seen walking a short distance behind Trevor in CCTV footage at the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road, he has never been identified.

“This was the last known sighting of Trevor Deely and we believe the man pictured in this CCTV may have vital information that help us to solve this case. We would ask this man or anyone who can identify him to come forward.

New missing posters have been put up around the Haddington Road area in the hope of stirring people’s memories of the night Mr Deely went missing.

“He is the baby of our family and we have spent the last two decades doing all we can to find him. But we are still stuck in the same place of not knowing anything beyond his last confirmed sighting at the top of Haddington Road,” Michelle said.

Three years ago a large-scale Garda search operation was launched in the Chapelizod area after a tip-off to gardaí. No human remains were found at the site. A handgun was located but it is not believed to be linked to the Deely case. The search was halted two months later.

“It’s very difficult to me, the whole mystery surrounding his disappearance,” Trevor’s father Michael said. “You’re wondering about this and wondering about that. You just can never get away from it no matter if I drive down the country or walk out the town of Naas. It’s the same thing, there’s always something to remind you of Trevor.”

A reward of €100,000 from Crimestoppers is still available to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the location of Mr Deely or significantly progressing the case.

Anyone with any information can contact any Garda station, the confidential line on 1800 666111, or Crimecall on 1800 405060.