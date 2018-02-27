Transport operators hope to run as normal – but watching weather

Transport operators say they hope services will run as scheduled despite the adverse weather warning but have advised passengers that they could face delays.

The chairman of the National Emergency Coordination Group Sean Hogan said on Tuesday it expected school transport and general public transport to run subject to local conditions.

Irish Rail said it was working to ensure all train services operated as normal.

The company said that passengers who had pre-booked to travel over the coming days could cancel and receive a refund.

It said that while it was working to operate a full schedule, some services could face some delays if, for example, it had to send staff to remove snow.

Irish Rail advised passengers to check its website or social media platforms for updates.

Luas operator Transdev said its services were scheduled to run to timetable despite the forecast of heavy snow for the coming days.

However, it warned if the weather situation deteriorated and a “red” weather alert was issued later in the week it would have to review its position at that stage.

A spokeswoman said the company planned to keep trams running in its depots through the night and that it may operate some trams overnight also to ensure an electric charge was maintained through its power lines.

Bus Éireann said on Tuesday that while it was currently operating all road passenger and school transport services, as the weather deteriorated or official warning colour levels increased it was likely that its services would be affected.

A spokeswoman for Bus Éireann said on Tuesday that it would monitor the weather situation as it evolved.

In the event of a “red” weather warning being issued by Met Éireann, the company will cancel its school transport services in the areas affected by the alert.

Close monitoring

Dublin Bus said its services were operating as normal on Tuesday. The company said it was monitoring the weather situation closely and taking advice from Met Éireann and the National Emergency Coordination Group.

“Dublin Bus will endeavour to operate all services over the coming days, however, this is subject to road and weather conditions. The safety of our customers and our employees is of paramount importance. “

Dublin Bus urged passengers to check its Twitter account; @dublinbusnews for regular updates or call its customer service line on (01) 8734222.

The operator of Dublin airport, DAA, said services were operating normally on Tuesday.

However it said it was too early to say what impact the bad weather forecast for later this week may have on operations both in Dublin and in other European airports.

“If travelling later this week please check with your airline closer to your flight time.”