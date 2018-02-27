Meat factories may have to close due to cold snap, association warns

Meat suppliers may be forced to shut due to the oncoming cold snap, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association.

Eddie Curran, general secretary of the ICSA, said some beef and lamb factories were considering closing towards the end of the week.

“Most meat factories are in rural locations and off the beaten track,” Mr Curran told The Irish Times.

“They mightn’t be a million miles away from motorways, possibly around 10 miles or more, but you’re talking about heavy transport both in terms of livestock coming into the factories and products being dispatched.”

Mr Curran said heavy snowfall on local roads where meat factories lie could cause them to close for Thursday and Friday.

“It possibly does mean that if consumers are looking to eat beef or lamb between now and the end of the week they should stock up. It is not beyond the bounds of possibility that factories will close.”

Milk supplies

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association said it did not envisage a shortage of milk in supermarkets.

Lorcan McCabe, deputy president, said: “We don’t see that being a problem in the circumstances that are being predicted as of now.

“There will be more than sufficient stocks held at co-ops and processors so that even if collections from farms are knocked out for a couple of days. . . It does show the value of having good-quality milk available locally.”

Fruit producer and distributor Keelings said it would “adapt accordingly” if necessary, as the week progressed.

“At the moment we are working on the assumption that it will be business as usual,” a spokeswoman said. “This is on the basis of governmental information that the major roadways will be kept clear.”