Three people arrested following €900,000 drugs seizure in Co Louth

Three people have been arrested following a cannabis and cocaine seizure worth an estimated street value of €900,000 in Co Louth on Sunday.

At approximately 1am on Sunday morning, members of the Garda national drugs and organised crime bureau intercepted two vehicles simultaneously while travelling in the vicinity of Ardee.

Cocaine and Cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of €900,000 was seized, along with an animal transporter truck and a high-powered car.

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation associated with the joint agency taskforce targeting suspected facilitators of drug trafficking into this jurisdiction.

Two men, aged 41 and 33, and one woman (33) were arrested and are currently being detained for questioning at Dundalk and Ashbourne Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. They can be held for up to seven days.

Follow-up searches have since been carried out at locations in Leixlip, Co Kildare and Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, during the course of which gardaí seized a vacuum-packing machine and €8,000 in cash.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.